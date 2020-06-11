UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is unveiling the first data showing the performance of England's new test and trace system for coronavirus.

Watch the briefing live in the video player above from 1800 CEST.

Data has already been published in advance showing that more than 31,000 people were identified during the first week of the system, with nearly 27,000 contacted within 24 hours and asked to self-isolate.

The contacts were traced from 8,000 people who tested positive, two-thirds of whom gave contact details. Some 25,000 people were recruited to act as tracers and began work at the end of May.

The success of the programme is critical to the country's ability to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a second spoke as the nation moves gradually out of lockdown.

Hancock told the briefing that the system acted like "radar" in locating the virus, and said people had a "civic duty" to comply with the scheme. He was confident the operation would be "world class", he added.

Critics have highlighted the importance of detecting a high proportion of infections, and of test results being delivered within 24 hours, in order to be able to act quickly to stop the virus from spreading.

The UK has Europe's highest number of deaths from the virus and the slow rate of decline in the infection rate has led the government to ease only partially the lockdown in England.

The UK's devolved nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own policies.