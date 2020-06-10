Boris Johnson has confirmed only a partial further easing of the lockdown in England from next Monday, saying restrictions must remain in place as the coronavirus infection rate remains too high.

Speaking at the UK government's daily COVID-19 briefing, the UK prime minister said that all shops would be able to reopen having been closed for 82 days, as long as they respected conditions such as on social distancing.

The restrictions on social contact will not be lifted, regarding how many people can meet. However, those living alone, and single parents with children under 18, will be able to form "support bubbles" with one other household, to ease loneliness.

Johnson also confirmed that outdoor attractions such as safari parks and drive-in cinemas would be able to open.

He acknowledged that the changes were only incremental as there was a need to remain cautious. Progress in combatting the virus was "moving slower" than had been hoped for, as the rate of infection was coming down "slower than we wanted".

The prime minister also confirmed that all primary schools in England would not be opening this month, as had been hoped.

He defended the government's record in the face of accusations from some scientists that the lockdown announced on March 23 was implemented too late, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives.

The changes cover only England as the UK's devolved nations -- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- are making their own decisions governing lockdowns.