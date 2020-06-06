Book fair in Moscow signals easing of coronavirus restrictions

A few Muscovites ventured into Red Square for an outdoor book market on Saturday in the first signs of life returning to Russia's capital.

Although there's still a ban on public events the authorities permitted the book fair to go ahead under tight restrictions.

Attendance has been limited to 6,000 people a day, divided into five two-hour shifts, and all of the attendees must apply for permission.

The opening of the three-day book fair coincided with the birthday of famous Russian poet and writer Alexander Pushkin.

Moscow has been the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, accounting for about half the country's more than 458,000 infections and 5,725 deaths.