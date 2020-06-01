A summary of the latest developments
- More than six million people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide
- British schools reopen, but many parents aren't happy
- Spain's prime minister to ask for final two-week extension to state of emergency
- UK government defends easing lockdown despite concern from scientific advisors
Greek airports get ready to accept international flights for mid-June
France reopens parks and public gardens
- Coronavirus statistics: Latest numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths