Spaniards can hit the beach and drink on the terrace as lockdown eases

Barcelona and Madrid will begin easing their lockdown rules from today, allowing residents to meet in groups of up to ten people either at home, in the park, or on terraces of bars and restaurants.

Some major museums will also be allowed to reopen, but with a limited number of visitors and people will still be required to wear a mask when it is not possible to keep two metres apart.

Barcelona and Madrid account for half of the country's deaths from COVID-19 but now move into phase one of deconfinement as the country shifts into the second phase of its lockdown.

Beaches in Andalusia and the Atlantic Ocean coast, as well as those on the Balearic and Canary Islands, have begun allowing locals to visit - though with strict safety measures in place. Travel restrictions between regions remain across the country.

The government is set to allow foreign tourists again from July. Currently, anyone entering Spain faces a two-week quarantine.