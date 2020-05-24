Boris Johnson repeatedly defended aide Dominic Cummings stating he "acted responsibly" when he travelled while likely infected with coronavirus during the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

Cummings has faced criticism after it was revealed in two British newspapers that he travelled more than 400 kilometres from London to Durham during the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

Members of the UK opposition have called for Cummings to resign over what they say was a breach of lockdown.

The UK government has said that it was in order to care for his young child.

"He followed the instincts" of any parent and "acted responsibly and legally," Johnson said at the UK's daily coronavirus briefing.

"Looking at the very severe childcare difficulties that presented themselves to Dominic Cummings and his family, I think that what he did was totally understandable," the UK prime minister said while he was pressed by journalists on the topic.

"I think any father, any parent, would frankly understand what he did," Johnson said, repeating that the government's guidance allows for such travel.

He said he can "totally get" why people feel confused and "offended" by the actions but Johnson said "most people" would understand.

UK set to ease lockdown measures

The UK will continue to move forward with a phased reopening of schools, Johnson said from June 1. Johnson did not say whether shops would be open on from June.

The UK has been the most impacted in Europe and recorded another 118 deaths in 24 hours.

This article is being updated as events unfold.