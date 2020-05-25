Summary of latest updates:
- The UK recorded 118 deaths on Sunday due to COVID-29 bringing the total number to 36,793
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended one of his top aids Dominic Cummings who had violated lockdown regulations
White House announces a ban on travel to the U.S. from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus.
Turkey confirms 32 deaths, 1,141 new COVID-19 cases
Wuhan lab denies link to COVID-19, saying it had three live strains of bat coronavirus but none that match the COVID-19 strain
Russia reported highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic on Sunday