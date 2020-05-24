One group of performers in Germany is adapting to the new normal by performing to limited audiences in a car park.

The Deutsches Theater in Göttingen had to close their stage due to the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the theatre industry hard.

"We play in the underground car park because we can't play on stage because of all the social distancing rules," explained Marina Lara Poltman, an actor in the drama.

"So right now we've created a very special situation: everybody sits in their cars with the windows shut so there's no chance of physical contact."

They're performing a piece called "The Method" which is based on a novel that tells the story of a "health dictatorship".

By performing the "The Method" the company was able to delve into the similarities between the play and what's happening under lockdown.

"I can see the actors, but nevertheless I am aware that there is kind of double-edged isolation going on," theatre manager Erich Sidler told Euronews.

"On the other hand the sound is sent directly into the car and thereby a very close proximity and even intimacy is created, through acoustics. But people recognise this discrepancy, because it's been one of their main concerns in recent weeks - how to manage the relationship between proximity and distance."