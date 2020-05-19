What will Europe's fishing industry look like post-COVID?

To find out more about what Europe is doing to help the continent's fishing industry cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Ocean's Denis Loctier spoke to Virginijus Sinkevičius, European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

Denis Loctier, Euronews:

"When this health emergency is over, can this crisis be a chance to relaunch our economy, including fisheries, in a more sustainable way, to move away from some old habits?

Virginijus Sinkevičius, EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries:

"Absolutely, a few months ago, the Commission launched the Green Deal, which I would like to mark, that it is a EU growth strategy, long term growth strategy, up to 2050, which includes all the major components - sustainability, zero pollution aspects, decarbonisation of our economy, circular economy.

"I think first mistake going out of the COVID-19 crisis would be backing track on that, but also mistake would be restoring the status quo. I think we have an opportunity to go out of this crisis stronger, to foster our change, to make Europe economy more sustainable, self-sufficient and most importantly, competitive around the world.

"And the blue economy is playing a very important part in the green deal. And sustainability is going to be a key aspect. This crisis showed us how our fishermen and women can be exposed to very unexpected threats. And the best way to deal with it is the strong blue economy strategy, which European Union is going to put shortly under the green deal."