Acropolis reopens after two-month coronavirus shutdown

As governments across Europe try to salvage what they can of the tourist season, Greece has reopened the Acropolis as well as all of its outdoor archaeological sites.

Sixty days after it closed to the public, the world-famous hill is now again ready to welcome visitors from all around the world.

However, this summer will be different. Only a limited number of tourists will be allowed on the Acropolis and they will have to respect social distancing rules.

The site can host around 2,000 people at the same time and the use of masks is strongly advised.

Large groups with a guide will not be able to visit the site and some issues have yet to be clarified. For instance, guides are unclear on how many tourists they can host in a group.

Alongside the Acropolis, around 200 archaeological sites have opened up all over Greece.

Museums, however, will have to wait until June 15.

For now, tourists are domestic, as the country still has a 14-day quarantine for arrivals, and travel to Greek islands remains broadly restricted.

But authorities are keen to reopen Greece's vital tourism sector.

The IMF has warned that Greece is likely to be the EU country the worst hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, with GDP expected to contract by around 10 percent this year.

Watch Apostolos’ report from the Acropolis in the video player above.