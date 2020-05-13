Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Brazilian nurses honour health workers who have died of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, during a demonstration in Brasilia.

Nurses protested in the Brazilian capital Brasilia after the deaths of more than a hundred of their colleagues from COVID-19.

It came as Brazil recorded 881 deaths from the disease in just 24 hours - its worst day since the start of the pandemic.

In total, more than 12,500 people have been killed by COVID-19 in Brazil. But specialists say there is high underreporting of figures because the country does not have enough tests.

The demonstration was held on International Nurses Day on Tuesday (May 12).

More No Comment