Nurses protested in the Brazilian capital Brasilia after the deaths of more than a hundred of their colleagues from COVID-19.
It came as Brazil recorded 881 deaths from the disease in just 24 hours - its worst day since the start of the pandemic.
In total, more than 12,500 people have been killed by COVID-19 in Brazil. But specialists say there is high underreporting of figures because the country does not have enough tests.
The demonstration was held on International Nurses Day on Tuesday (May 12).
