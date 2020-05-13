Nurses protested in the Brazilian capital Brasilia after the deaths of more than a hundred of their colleagues from COVID-19.

It came as Brazil recorded 881 deaths from the disease in just 24 hours - its worst day since the start of the pandemic.

In total, more than 12,500 people have been killed by COVID-19 in Brazil. But specialists say there is high underreporting of figures because the country does not have enough tests.

The demonstration was held on International Nurses Day on Tuesday (May 12).