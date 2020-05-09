The leaders of the EU member states and of the European Union institutions sent a message of unity and solidarity on Europe Day amid the Covid-19 crisis that is gripping the continent.

In a video recorded by each one of them, they shared their vision of Europe and explained what being Europeans means to them.

Europe Day is held every 9th May and it celebrates unity and peace in Europe.

It was introduced in 1985 by the European Communities and it marks the landmark Schuman declaration, a speech made in 1950 by the then French foreign minister Robert Schuman which laid the foundations of Europe's political and economic cooperation.

Schuman set out the vision for a European institution that would pool coal and steel production in the continent, a move that was also believed to prevent another war between Europe's nations.

Only a year later, the Treaty of Paris saw the birth of the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), which is considered "to be the beginning of what is now the European Union".

The treaty was signed by Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and West Germany