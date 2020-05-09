Coronavirus latest - UK considering quarantine for international travellers coming to the country

Latest developments
- Italy on Friday became the second European country to officially record more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths
- US unemployment reached its highest level since records began in 1948 with 20.5 million jobs lost in April, official figures show
- WHO 'deeply troubled' by a spike in domestic violence in locked down Europe
- Banksy pays tribute to 'superhero' nurses in new piece donated to hospital
- Boris Johnson is to unveil the UK's lockdown exit roadmap on Sunday
- Paris and three French northeastern regions to have stricter rules than the rest of France on May 11 when the first restrictions are lifted
- WHO warns between 83,000 and 190,000 could die from COVID-19 across the African continent this year if containment measures fail.
- Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine seeing an increase in cases, says WHO