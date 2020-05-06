Summary of key developments
- Britain on Tuesday became the first country in Europe to confirm more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths.
- President Donald Trump visited a Honeywell mask factory in Arizona, but ignored guidelines to wear a mask.
- UK and US allege attempt to hack COVID-19 response operations
- Ryanair's O'Leary slams 'state aid junkies Lufthansa and Air France'
- Italian hairdressers angry as they remain under lockdown
- Will a coronavirus vaccine be accessible to all or for the privileged few?
- Britain rolled out its contact tracking app on Monday evening
- France's government has said its own tracing app will be ready by June.