French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for sending young children back to school as part of an easing of lockdown restrictions.

France will reopen primary schools on a voluntary basis from Monday, May 11.

But many local officials have criticised the government, saying there's not enough time before that date to put in place social distancing and health measures.

The new measures include capping class sizes at 15 students. Secondary schools will open later this month.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has called the decision to open schools "educational, social, and Republican" warning that leaving children out of school for months would be a "time bomb".

But more than 300 mayors in the Paris region have urged the government in an open letter to delay the reopening of schools, calling the government's timetable "untenable and unrealistic".

"The health regulations to be implemented are serious which is very normal, but they cannot be improvised," the mayors wrote.

"The deadline for May 11 is unrealistic. At best, we might be able to open on May 18 but it won't be like school as we know it," said Philippe Bouyssou, the mayor of Ivry-sur-Seine.

"I have a little under 40 per cent of staff that I usually have to run our 28 schools."

Macron visited a school on Monday where children of key health workers have been educated during the lockdown. It was part of an attempt to reassure people about the "new phase" France will enter next week.

But many have rejected the government's insistence that children should go back to school, comparing the country to neighbours Italy and Spain where schools are not set to open until September.

Watch the full report in the video player above.