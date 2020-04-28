Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeral

Protesters faced off against the army in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday during the funeral of a young man killed in riots a day earlier.
The clashes - which began on Monday - follow a devastating crash in Lebanon's national currency, causing food prices to rise in Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, and elsewhere in the country.
Fawaz al-Samman's body had been brought from his parents' home and displayed briefly outside his motorcycle repair shop before it was taken to a nearby cemetery.
As mourners gathered, others hurled Molotov cocktails and set fire to at least two banks. At least 12 people were detained, the Lebanese military said.
Over the weekend, the Lebanese pound hit a record low, with 4,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market while the official price remained at 1,507 pounds.
More No Comment
Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after lockdown
Protests over climate change continue in Berlin
Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty
Face masks put on Rio de Janeiro's statues in bid to stop COVID-19
Children's confinement dance growing in popularity in France
Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after lockdown
Protests over climate change continue in Berlin
Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty
Face masks put on Rio de Janeiro's statues in bid to stop COVID-19
Children's confinement dance growing in popularity in France
Mass influx of flamingos turn Navi Mumbai into a pink playground
Russia's famous matryoshka dolls get a coronavirus makeover
Pittsburgh protesters push for an end to coronavirus confinement
Raging floodwaters become deadly in Democratic Republic of Congo
Tourism-reliant Cornwall faces hardship if lockdown lasts into summer
Saxony becomes first German state to make masks mandatory
Face masks distributed via vending machines in Taiwan
Advantage innovation! Tennis players take to roof for practice
Life under lockdown in a French nursing home
Coronavirus: Israel test booth allows staff-patient separation