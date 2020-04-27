Boris Johnson has returned to work after his coronavirus recovery, and is now faced with questions of how and when the UK could begin to ease its lockdown.

The UK prime minister has been away from the top job for three weeks after spending a week in hospital - including three nights in intensive care - earlier this month, while suffering from COVID-19.

After being discharged, he travelled to his residence in the English countryside to recuperate for a fortnight.

Back at Downing Street on Monday, Johnson is facing the important task of deciding what to do about the UK's lockdown deadline on May 7 - whether to extend or lift.

The British government has remained tight-lipped about its potential exit strategy, despite increasing pressure to reveal one, and has maintained it is too early to do so.

Instead, ministers have repeatedly pointed towards five changes that need to occur in the COVID-19 data points before such a strategy can be considered.

These include a consistent fall in daily death and infection rates, less pressure on health services, acquiring enough protective equipment for key workers, and confidence that a second peak could be avoided.

In a daily press conference from Number 10 on Sunday, the NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said there was a "definite trend in reduced number of people in hospitals," but warned against easing restrictions too early.

A total of 20,732 people in the UK have died after contracting coronavirus, which is the fourth-highest death rate in Europe.

It comes as Spain and Italy - two of the countries worst-hit by the illness - revealed their own plans to ease stringent stay-at-home measures.

Both countries recorded their lowest death figures in over month on Sunday, with Spain allowing children to go outside for the first time in six weeks.

Adults will be able to go out for exercise and to take walks from next weekend, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte told La Repubblica newspaper that manufacturing would restart on May 4 as the government considers further measures to ease the lockdown.

France is currently locked down until 11 May.