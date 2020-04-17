Five stories you may have missed due to the coronavirus pandemic

This week marked another seven days flooded with news about the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases of the virus topped 2.1 million globally.

But even as the pandemic captures headlines worldwide, the world hasn't stopped completely.

Here are five stories you may have missed this week.

1. Polish MPs delay controversial abortion and sex education bills

Poland's parliament on Thursday voted to delay two bills that, if approved, would further restrict access to abortion and would ban sexuality education.

Pro-choice campaigners hailed the decision, while human rights activists condemned the "regressive" bills, and pointed out that, due to the coronavirus lockdown, campaigners were not able to protest against the law.

Women's rights activists protest against a draft law tightening Poland's strict anti-abortion law in Warsaw, Poland. April 15, 2020 Associated Press/Czarek Sokolowski

2. Forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear plant under control, Ukrainian authorities say

Wildfires erupted in the forests around Chernobyl on April 4, after being accidentally sparked by residents who were burning trash.

The firefighting teams managed to contain the initial blazes, but new fires erupted on Thursday, sweeping into wider areas due to strong winds.

Authorities insisted that the wildfires were posing no threat to radioactive waste dumps and other facilities in Chernobyl, but advised Kyiv residents to drink a lot of water and cover windows with wet fabrics if they open them.

A man walks at the scene of a forest fire 30-kilometer from Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine, not far from the nuclear power plant, on April 12, 2020 Volodymyr Shuvayev / AFP

3. Ryanair joins coal plants as one of Europe's top carbon polluters

Ryanair was ranked Europe's 7th biggest carbon polluter according to data from the EU Emissions Trading System released on Wednesday, as the Irish carrier increased its emissions by almost 6% on flights within Europe last year.

"Governments should support aviation workers through the current crisis but airline emissions would quickly rebound unless bailouts were conditional on carriers taking up green technologies and starting to pay tax once conditions improve," said Transport & Environment, an NGO campaigning for cleaner transport.

Ryanair passenger jets are seen on the tarmac at Dublin airport on March 23, 2020 PAUL FAITH / AFP

4. First anniversary of the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire

On April 15, 2019, a horrific fire severely damaged the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, toppling its famous spire, devastating its roof, and leaving millions around the world in shock.

The restoration of the iconic Gothic landmark is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Euronews spoke to the construction experts of Pierrenoel about how the project was progressing prior to the lockdown.

A couple chat on a bridge with Notre-Dame cathedral in the background in Paris on April 15, 2020 Ludovic MARIN / AFP

5. Motor racing legend Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Stirling Moss was considered among the greatest Formula One drivers never to win the world championship.

Known as "Mr Motor Racing," he was fearless and fiercely competitive.

"If you're not trying to win at all costs," he said, "what on earth are you doing there?"

His often reckless attitude took a toll on his slight body. His career ended early, at age 31, after a horrific crash left him in a coma for a month in April 1962.