Donald Trump has given US state governors a road map for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a gradual approach to restoring activity.
The new guidelines envisage easing restrictions in areas that have low transmissions of COVID-19, while keeping tough measures in place in harder-hit areas.
It represents a more cautious approach from the US President, who until recently had been advocating a swift reopening of the economy.
In other developments:
- China has revised sharply upwards the number of deaths from coronavirus. In Wuhan alone, the figure has shot up by 50%. It brings the nationwide total to 4,632.
- The UK government will extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks.
- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa also officially extended his country's lockdown until early May.
- A number of European countries have laid out plans to ease their containment measures.
- Air pollution in European cities has plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Brazil's health minister says has been fired by President Jair Bolsonaro, after a dispute over social distancing.
See all the latest in our LIVE BLOG below: