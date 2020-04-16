Notre Dame Cathedral`'s bell rings a year after devastating fire

A single bell of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris rang out to mark a year since a massive blaze nearly destroyed one of the world's most revered monuments.
Due to lockdown measures in France because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, reconstruction has been halted.
In April 2019, the fire destroyed part of the cathedral's interiors and causes the fall of its famous spire.
On Wednesday, at 8 pm CEST, the sound of the bell joined the nightly rounds of applause for France's health workers.
The 13-tonne bell in the south tower of the Notre Dame traditionally rings on solemn occasions.
President Emmanuel Macron has promised to do everything possible to ensure the 13th-century cathedral is restored in time for 2024 when Paris is set to host the Olympics.
