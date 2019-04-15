'Significant fire' underway at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

A "significant fire" has broken out at Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris, according to the national police.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the medieval cathedral, as flames leapt out beside its two bell towers, a Reuters witness said.

A major operation was underway, the fire department said, while a city hall spokesman said on Twitter that the area was being cleared.

Police advised people to avoid the area in a tweet and requested that they facilitate the passage of emergency and vehicles.