Street artist Banksy has posted snaps of his latest rodent-filled artwork made in his bathroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The anonymous artist from Bristol, UK, accompanied the pictures posted on the Instagram social network with a caption reading: "My wife hates it when I work from home."

The five pictures depict nine rats causing havoc in his bathroom. One is seen squirting toothpaste on the wall while another is spraying soap from a shelf.

A third rat is seen urinating all over the toilet lid as, above it, one of his fellow rodents is unravelling a toilet roll. Another, seen in the mirror's reflection, is seemingly etching into the wall the number of days they've been under lockdown.

Banksy rose to prominence in the 1990s and his work usually has political connotations, decrying hunger, poverty, racism or the plight of migrants and refugees.

Some of his latest works have focused on the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In 2018, he famously destroyed one of his own artwork right after it had sold in an auction for $1.4 million (€1.3 million).