Spain's daily number of new coronavirus cases has dropped for a second day in a row - suggesting the rate of the outbreak has begun to lessen.

More than 7,000 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures from the Spanish Health Ministry.

This is less than the number of new cases reported in the last two consecutive days.

Spain's prime minister confirmed the lockdown would be extended Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Bernat Armangue

It comes as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended the country's three-week lockdown to April 25, telling citizens: "We are in a position to bend the curve."

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he warned that an eventual return to normality would "not be easy" and that a new world awaited.

"If the climb has been hard, let's not fool ourselves, the descent will not be smoother," he said, adding: "We are facing the great crisis of our lives."

"The world that is coming, in which we are already, will not be like yesterday, but even less will be like the day before yesterday."

Spain's total number of COVID-19 infections now sits at 124,736, while more than 11,000 people have lost their lives.

It has now also overtaken Italy in its number of cases to become the second worst virus-hit country in the world - behind that of the US.

Any consideration of relaxing stringent lockdown measures during this time "would have a worse result than returning to the starting point," Sanchez said.

He added: "The victory that puts an end to it will only come with a vaccine that unfortunately will take a few months."