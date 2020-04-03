Brussels says customs duties and VAT on the import of medical equipment from non-EU countries will be waived for at least six months to "make it easier financially" for member states to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure applies for masks, protective equipment, testing kits, ventilators and other medical equipment, the European Commission said in a statement.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video the measure is the bloc's "contribution to easing the pressure on prices for medical and protective equipment and to make them more affordable".

"In Italy, customs duties of 12 per cent and a value-added tax of 22 per cent is levied on some face masks or protective garments that we import from countries like China. Our decision will make them one third cheaper. For ventilators, the average value-added tax rate is 20 per cent," she said.

The temporary measure is to be applied for at least six months but could be extended if necessary.

55,000 deaths

The announcement came just hours after Spain reported a total of 117,710 cases of coronavirus, thus surpassing Italy as the second-worst hit country in the world.

The country's death toll has already passed 10,000 but remains behind Italy where more than 13,900 people are known to have died from the novel coronavirus.

France and the UK are also especially impacted by the pandemic.

British authorities announced on Friday that a further 684 people had succumbed to the disease over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,605.

In France, health authorities started communicating the number of deaths in old people's homes on Thursday. The 884 fatalities were added to the 4,503 recorded in hospitals.

The US is also increasingly under pressure. The country recorded the world's highest one-day death toll on Thursday with 1,169 deaths, bringing the total so far to over 6,000.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 55,000 people around the world and over a million have now been infected.

Millions unemployed

Half of the world's population has now been asked or ordered by their governments to stay at home to combat the spread of the disease with instructions to work remotely if possible.

But the economy has already been sent into a tailspin with governments pledging hundreds of billions of dollars to support companies and workers impacted by the pandemic.

Applications for welfare benefits in Britain increased nearly tenfold to almost 1 million in the past couple of weeks, while the European Union estimates at least a million people in member states lost their jobs over the same period. Spain alone added over 300,000 to its unemployment figures in March.

The economic impact is again, particularly acute in the US. Ten million Americans have lost their jobs in just two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the biggest collapse the US job market has ever seen.