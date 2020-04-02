It’s rare for art students to create such controversial work during their studies that they are threatened with expulsion - but Alison Jackson wasn't just any art student.

She was staring at the end of her career in art before it had even begun when she caused a nationwide furore. Jackson took a photograph depicting the recently deceased Princess Diana with Dodi al Fayed and a baby - posed by lookalikes.

But she escaped expulsion, completed her degree, and has gone on to create more controversial works of art, exploring the cult of celebrity.

With a fascination over why the public believe they know celebrities despite really knowing very little about them, Jackson has targeted many an A-lister with her lens.

The Royal Family remains a source of inspiration for much of her work, but the likes of US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson keep Jackson busy.

