The Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by light artist Gerry Hofstetter aiming to send messages of hope and support to the ones suffering from COVID-19. Zermatt, Switzerland
The Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by light artist Gerry Hofstetter aiming to send messages of hope and support to the ones suffering from COVID-19. Zermatt, Switzerland   -   Copyright  Valentin Flauraud/AP

This week in pictures: How coronavirus is dominating the global agenda

By Natalia Liubchenkova
The spread of COVID-19 has dominated the global agenda this week affecting the way millions of people lead their lives.

India joined the likes of Italy, France and Spain by putting its 1.3 billion citizens on lockdown.

It infected the political stage too after UK PM Boris Johnson confirmed he had tested positive, while in the world of sport it has caused the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Our selection of images this week shows the widespread disruption coronavirus is causing and how countries are trying to cope with the pandemic.

Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo
Serbian soldiers set up beds for treatment of possible COVID-19 infected patients inside Belgrade Fair.Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo
PHILIP FONG/AFP
People wearing face masks take pictures in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame, which is displayed outside Sendai railway station, after arriving from GreecePHILIP FONG/AFP
Mathieu Cugnot/AP
French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face masks during a visit at the military field hospital in Mulhouse, eastern FranceMathieu Cugnot/AP
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP
Medical staff use a trolley to move a patient towards a medical helicopter at The Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern FranceSEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in hopes of curbing the coronavirus outbreak in EgyptNariman El-Mofty/AP
JOHN WESSELS/AFP
Senegalese look on at the rubbles left by the clearing out of the stalls in an informal market ahead of disinfecting of the popular Medina neighbourhood in DakarJOHN WESSELS/AFP
SAID KHATIB/ AFP
Palestinian groom Mohamed abu Daga and his bride Israa wear protective masks, during a photoshoot before their wedding ceremony in the southern Gaza StripSAID KHATIB/ AFP
RAMI AL SAYED/AFP
Displaced Syrian children read a poster, outlining 7 steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at a camp for the internally displaced near the Turkish borderRAMI AL SAYED/AFP
Francois Mori/AP Photo
French tenor singer Stephane Senechal sings from his apartment window in Paris during the strict lockdown implemented in the countryFrancois Mori/AP Photo
Peter Dejong/AP Photo
A sign asking people to observe social distancing and keep 1.5 metres apart to reduce the spread of the coronavirus was put up in a field of tulips in Lisse, NetherlandsPeter Dejong/AP Photo
INA FASSBENDER/AFP
Apprentice Andrea Schulz presents a tablet with toilet paper shaped cakes at the bakery Schuerener Backparadies in Dortmund, GermanyINA FASSBENDER/AFP
Valentin Flauraud/ AP Photo
The Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by light artist Gerry Hofstetter with the call to stay home in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in Zermatt, SwitzerlandValentin Flauraud/ AP Photo
Jae C. Hong/AP Photo
Spectators take a selfie with cherry blossoms, in Tokyo, 26 March 2020. The authorities asked its residents to stay home this weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirusJae C. Hong/AP Photo

