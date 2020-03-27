This week in pictures: How coronavirus is dominating the global agenda

The spread of COVID-19 has dominated the global agenda this week affecting the way millions of people lead their lives.
India joined the likes of Italy, France and Spain by putting its 1.3 billion citizens on lockdown.
It infected the political stage too after UK PM Boris Johnson confirmed he had tested positive, while in the world of sport it has caused the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Our selection of images this week shows the widespread disruption coronavirus is causing and how countries are trying to cope with the pandemic.