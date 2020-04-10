This week in pictures: life under the spectre of coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing and confinement measures are gradually becoming the new normal across the world, and the news was predictably dominated by the pandemic once again. Daily figures of infections, deaths, but not to forget recoveries, come at us continuously, as well as stories from the frontline and discussions over economic rescue measures.
These unprecedented changes to everyday living have had an impact on most areas of life including the natural world, art and faith. Moreover they are reflected in moments caught on camera from all over the world, showing humanity in one of its strangest periods in history.
However, one of the most fascinating events of the past week was not COVID-19 related. The "supermoon" phenomenon, which people were available to observe without breaking any confinement restrictions.
