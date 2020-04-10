This week in pictures: life under the spectre of coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing and confinement measures are gradually becoming the new normal across the world, and the news was predictably dominated by the pandemic once again. Daily figures of infections, deaths, but not to forget recoveries, come at us continuously, as well as stories from the frontline and discussions over economic rescue measures.

These unprecedented changes to everyday living have had an impact on most areas of life including the natural world, art and faith. Moreover they are reflected in moments caught on camera from all over the world, showing humanity in one of its strangest periods in history.

However, one of the most fascinating events of the past week was not COVID-19 related. The "supermoon" phenomenon, which people were available to observe without breaking any confinement restrictions.

Scroll down for a selection of the best pictures from this week.

A street artist soars through the air as he jumps on a mobile trampoline to entertain residents as their movement remains restricted. Prague, Czech Republic Michal Cizek / AFP

Volunteers raise a tent while building a field hospital at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, in New York Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

An employee of a cake shop prepares chocolate Easter bunnies with masks in Lykovrisi, northern Athens, Greece Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo

The pink supermoon rises over St. Louis, USA. April's supermoon is the brightest and largest it will be for all of 2020. David Carson/AP Photo

A newborn baby wearing a face shield, in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

Caution tape is looped around park benches to discourage people from sitting on them in a bid to stop spreading the coronavirus. Coyoacan, Mexico city, Mexico Fernando Llano/AP Photo

Birds reappear in the bay amid the lack of cars along the coastal highway due to a quarantine imposed to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Asuncion, Paraguay. Jorge Saenz/AP Photo

Devotees kneel as a statue of Jesus in a vehicle moves past during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo

The traditional Holy Thursday procession is taking place inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, without public attendance this year. The old city of Jerusalem Ariel Schalit/AP Photo

People wearing protective suits sit accompanying a coffin on a truck near Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Jose Sanchez / AFP

A man walks through a disinfection chamber set up as a preventive measure amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 in front of a hospital in Mitrovica, Kosovo Armend NIMANI / AFP

A resident using an improvised face shield made from a plastic water tank to protect him from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic walks in his neighbourhood in Manila TED ALJIBE/AFP

Cinema goers are sitting in their cars parked at a drive-in cinema in Marl - it is one of the few entertainments allowed due to the strict confinement measures in Germany Ina FASSBENDER / AFP