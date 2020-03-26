BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Drone footage shows stark emptiness of Lyon's lockdown

Lyon's normally bustling roads and riverside paths lay empty with France in its second week of a coronavirus lockdown.

Drone footage shows the stark impact of the confinement on life in the city.

Lyon Drone Service, who shot the video, said it was a tribute to those fighting coronavirus and those staying home to stop its spread.

