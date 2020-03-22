A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Croatia and its capital

A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. (05:23 GMT) Sunday.

At least two other tremors were recorded later.

The epicenter was 7 kilometers (4 miles) north of Zagreb at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Power was briefly cut as people ran out of their homes and alarms sounded. Several fires were also reported.

Witnesses say several buildings have cracked walls and rooftops have been damaged. Downtown streets were littered with debris.

A local media shows the aftermath of the earthquake in Zagreb's city centre

Zagreb's iconic cathedral was also damaged, as the top of one of itw two spires has collapsed. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake, AP reported.

Officials said there were injuries, but gave no other immediate details.

According to the press agency Hina, citing head of emergency in Zagreb, a child was injured when part of the roof of his house collapsed. The agency does not specify the nature of his injuries.

Firefighters in the Croatian capital have announced that "people have remained buried" in the rubble, according to Hina.

The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus.

People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments.

"Keep your distances. Do not gather. We are facing two serious crises, the earthquake and the epidemic," said Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, AFP reported.

The Croatian government appealed its citizens to "stay calm" and "keep their distances":

Up to five people keeping distance are allowed to be together, AP added.

"This is the last thing we needed besides the coronavirus, that's what my first thought. This morning, it was shaking very hard," told Neven Horvat, 50, standing in a park in front of his building, to AFP reporter.