People in Spain staged a show of support for the country's doctors and nurses to thank them for their efforts to protect the population from the coronavirus, on Saturday night.
Residents of apartment blocks in Madrid came out onto their balconies and applauded the medical staff. Some let off fireworks.
The tribute came in response to calls on social media for people to express their appreciation to Spain's medical professionals.
It followed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's nationally televised address where he detailed a battery of exceptional measures to combat the spread of the virus.
More No Comment
Italians sing, clap, vow to remain united on virus
Russians amuse in creative home-made sledge riding
Paratrooper supports Italy with skydive in Rome
Czech Republic tests nanotechnology for disinfecting public transport
Disinfection work in Seoul after an increase in COVID-19 cases
Watch: Drone footage shows empty streets of COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan
Japan remembers victims of devastating earthquake and tsunami
Coronavirus panic leaves supermarket looking like 'end of the world'
Museums closed by the Italian government in anti-virus measures
Hundreds of thousands protest violence against women in Chile
Women defy conservative regimes in rights marches across the world
Chocolate coronavirus by French baker provokes smiles
Femen protest in Paris on Women's Day
Images of empty space surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque