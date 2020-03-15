BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Spanish take to their balconies to applaud medical staff battling coronavirus

People in Spain staged a show of support for the country's doctors and nurses to thank them for their efforts to protect the population from the coronavirus, on Saturday night.

Residents of apartment blocks in Madrid came out onto their balconies and applauded the medical staff. Some let off fireworks.

The tribute came in response to calls on social media for people to express their appreciation to Spain's medical professionals.

It followed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's nationally televised address where he detailed a battery of exceptional measures to combat the spread of the virus.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.