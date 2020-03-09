Museums closed by the Italian government in anti-virus measures

Popular touristic sites in Italy were shut down on Sunday as the Italian government took drastic measures to stop coronavirus spreading.
Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions, closing off the entire Lombard region and 14 provinces in four other northern regions.
Italian government’s decree also shut down outdoor sites and museums, including a blockbuster exhibit in Rome of more than 100 paintings and drawings by Raphael, to mark the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance artist’s death.
The Vatican also announced on Sunday the shutting down of its museums, including access to the Sistine Chapel, until April 3.
The chapel’s ceiling and altar wall, frescoed by Michelangelo, are one of the world’s biggest tourist attractions, and a high point of Vatican Museums visits.
More No Comment
Hundreds of thousands protest violence against women in Chile
Women defy conservative regimes in rights marches across the world
Chocolate coronavirus by French baker provokes smiles
Femen protest in Paris on Women's Day
Images of empty space surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque
Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border
Chile: Clashes as thousands protest in Santiago against the government
Holi festivities go ahead despite caution from PM Modi over COVID-19
Tehran disinfects streets to protect against COVID-19 coronavirus
Tornado survivors clung to furniture to avoid being carried away
Migrants seeking Europe wade through Evros River
Deadly floods leave path of destruction in Rio de Janeiro
Abortion activists clash in Colombia
Smoke billows after air strikes hit Syrian towns of Al-Bara and Baylun