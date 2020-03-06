Heavy weather in Tennessee, French 'Spiderman' Alain Robert's latest stunt, no solution to the migrant crises... All these and other stories in our selection of the best pictures from this week's news.
Greek-Turkish border
Thousands of migrants have tried to reach the EU since Turkey decided to open the frontier with Greece. The latter responded immediately, sometimes with force.
'Spiderman' in Barcelona
French urban climber Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman", climbed 144 meters up the Glories tower in Barcelona in around 20 minutes. Spanish authorities briefly detained him after the stunt.
Deadly tornadoes in Tennessee
25 people were killed by tornadoes in Tennessee, USA. Survivors said they clung to each other and to furniture to stop the winds carrying them away.
Train accident in eastern France
A high-speed TGV train derailed near Strasbourg on its way to Paris on Thursday. The train driver was seriously injured but managed to slam on the emergency brakes and bring the train to a halt.
Coronavirus geography
The coronavirus epidemic shifted westward toward the Middle East, Europe and the United States this week, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses.
Masquerade for a cause
Environmental protestors made themselves heard during a sitting of the Bundestag as the German federal parliament heard the first reading of the coal bill presented by the government.
Biden's success
Super Tuesday has reset the 2020 Democratic race to a two-man contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
Netanyahu's fight
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again fallen short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies.
Russian Pancake Week
Russians celebrated Maslenitsa, a traditional holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times.
Holi celebrations in India
Thousands of Hindus celebrated their major festival Holi with ash collected from pyres in a cremation ground, following an age-old tradition.