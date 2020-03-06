Heavy weather in Tennessee, French 'Spiderman' Alain Robert's latest stunt, no solution to the migrant crises... All these and other stories in our selection of the best pictures from this week's news.

Greek-Turkish border

Thousands of migrants have tried to reach the EU since Turkey decided to open the frontier with Greece. The latter responded immediately, sometimes with force.

A man helps a young boy to safety after a dinghy with 54 Afghan refugees landed ashore the Greek island of Lesbos. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

'Spiderman' in Barcelona

French urban climber Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman", climbed 144 meters up the Glories tower in Barcelona in around 20 minutes. Spanish authorities briefly detained him after the stunt.

French urban climber, Alain Robert, scales the 144 meters of the Glories tower with the La Sagrada Familia Basilica in the background, in Barcelona, Spain. Joan Mateu/AP Photo

Deadly tornadoes in Tennessee

25 people were killed by tornadoes in Tennessee, USA. Survivors said they clung to each other and to furniture to stop the winds carrying them away.

Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by storms in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Mark Humphrey/AP Photo

Train accident in eastern France

A high-speed TGV train derailed near Strasbourg on its way to Paris on Thursday. The train driver was seriously injured but managed to slam on the emergency brakes and bring the train to a halt.

Firemen attend a high-speed TGV train after it was derailed on a journey to Paris, in Ingenheim, near Strasbourg, eastern France. SDIS 67 via AP Photo

Coronavirus geography

The coronavirus epidemic shifted westward toward the Middle East, Europe and the United States this week, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses.

Soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea. Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo

Masquerade for a cause

Environmental protestors made themselves heard during a sitting of the Bundestag as the German federal parliament heard the first reading of the coal bill presented by the government.

An activist helps her fellow protestor to fit masks depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP

Biden's success

Super Tuesday has reset the 2020 Democratic race to a two-man contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill and sister Valerie during a primary election night rally in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo

Netanyahu's fight

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again fallen short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies.

A supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wears a mask of his likeness to celebrate first exit poll results for the Israeli elections in Tel Aviv, Israel. Ariel Schalit/AP Photo

Russian Pancake Week

Russians celebrated Maslenitsa, a traditional holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times.

A man climbs on a pole in snowfall to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in Veliky Novgorod, some 550km northeast of Moscow, Russia. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

Holi celebrations in India

Thousands of Hindus celebrated their major festival Holi with ash collected from pyres in a cremation ground, following an age-old tradition.