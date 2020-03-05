BREAKING NEWS
Tornado survivors clung to furniture to avoid being carried away

Survivors of a deadly tornado that hit Tennessee said they clung to each other and furniture to stop the winds from carrying them away.

State emergency officials said 24 people were killed as fast-moving storms blew through the state early on Tuesday.

Eighteen of them, including five pre-teen children, died in Putnam County, some 80 miles east of Nashville. At least 88 more were injured.

