Tornado survivors clung to furniture to avoid being carried away

Survivors of a deadly tornado that hit Tennessee said they clung to each other and furniture to stop the winds from carrying them away.
State emergency officials said 24 people were killed as fast-moving storms blew through the state early on Tuesday.
Eighteen of them, including five pre-teen children, died in Putnam County, some 80 miles east of Nashville. At least 88 more were injured.
More No Comment
Tehran disinfects streets to protect against COVID-19 coronavirus
Migrants seeking Europe wade through Evros River
Deadly floods leave path of destruction in Rio de Janeiro
Abortion activists clash in Colombia
Smoke billows after air strikes hit Syrian towns of Al-Bara and Baylun
Indonesian volcano spews smoke, ash into sky
Migrants arrive on Lesbos with others blocked at land border
Workers disinfect South Korea department store as COVID-19 spreads
Whip it! A cracking tradition comes alive at Bavarian contest
Police in Kazakhstan detain dozens after activist's death
Protesters clash with police at subway incident commemoration
Ruling party in Tajikistan expected to sweep parliamentary election
Migrants clash with Greek police at Turkish border
Thousands turn up for Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade