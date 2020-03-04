A migrant trying to reach Europe was killed by gunfire while crossing the border into Greece, Turkish authorities said on Wednesday — but Greek officials denied the claim.

The governor's office of Edirne, on the Turkish side of the border, six migrants were injured by "live ammunition" from Greek police, who had used both plastic bullets and real bullets, and that one of the six had died in hospital.

The Greek government issued an immediate denial in a statement from spokesperson, Stelios Petsas.

"The Turkish side creates and disperses fake news targeted against Greece. Today they created yet another such falsehood, with injured people supposedly by Greek fire. I categorically deny it.

Fake news keep spreading, and while they were talking about injuries before, now they are talking about one dead.

I confirm once more my previous denial: there is no such incident with fire from the Greek authorities," the statement read.

If confirmed, it would be the second death in the space of a week since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would no longer prevent refugees trying to reach Europe, apparently in a bid to pressurise the EU into backing his military intervention in Syria.

The Erdine governors office said the male migrant, whose identity has not been identified for the moment, was taken to Trakya University Medical Faculty Hospital after an initial intervention at the scene and despite his interventions, he could not be saved and died. "

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.