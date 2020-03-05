BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

brussels bureau

EU's Barnier says there are 'very serious divergences' after first round of post-Brexit trade talks

Comments
By Euronews
Michel Barnier
Michel Barnier   -  
Copyright
Francisco Seco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Text size Aa Aa

Michel Barnier said there were "many divergences" that were "very serious" after the first round of negotiations on the EU's post-Brexit relationship with the UK.

He said they included preserving standards, law enforcement cooperation, having an association agreement, and a fisheries agreement.

Barnier also said that there would be "definitive changes" that he says are "underestimated".

They include customs checks and that UK certification "will no longer mean" something can be "marketed in the European Union". He said these were consequences of the UK leaving the customs union.

You can watch live in the video player, above.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.