Michel Barnier said there were "many divergences" that were "very serious" after the first round of negotiations on the EU's post-Brexit relationship with the UK.

He said they included preserving standards, law enforcement cooperation, having an association agreement, and a fisheries agreement.

Barnier also said that there would be "definitive changes" that he says are "underestimated".

They include customs checks and that UK certification "will no longer mean" something can be "marketed in the European Union". He said these were consequences of the UK leaving the customs union.

