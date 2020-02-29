Greece claims to have stopped 4,000 migrants at Turkish border

Greece said on Saturday it has blocked thousands of migrants from illegally crossing its border from Turkey.
It comes after Ankara claimed on Friday it could no longer stop them from heading towards the European Union.
That followed the killing of dozens of Turkish soldiers by Syrian government airstrikes in the war-torn country's north-west.
Experts believe it is part of a strategy to push the EU into pressuring Russia to stop backing Damascus and agree to a ceasefire.
"Greece yesterday came under an organised, mass, illegal attack of violation of our borders and endured it," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said after an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
"We averted more than 4,000 attempts of illegal entrance."
Clashes erupted between Greek police and migrants at the border. Tear gas appears to be fired from the Greek side to push migrants away from the border.
More No Comment
Carles Puigdemont takes in rugby game ahead of Perpignan rally
Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Turkey says it can't stop them leaving
Migrants head for Greece after Turkey says it can no longer hold them
Spanish startup 'close to perfecting' its 3D-printed plant-based steak
Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling
North Korea imposes 'extraordinary' measures against COVID-19
Demonstrators clash with police in protests over Greece migrant camps
Cultural impact of kimono examined in new exhibition
Cars burned as Muslim-Hindu violence leaves 20 dead in New Delhi
First TGV train 'Patrick' says goodbye to the rails in France
Centenarian recognised as world's oldest living man dies aged 112
On a frozen Siberian lake, festival-goers mark the Lunar New Year
Chinese robot sprays disinfectant to fight spread of COVID-19
Clean up underway in South Korea as COVID-19 spreads