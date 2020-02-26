Ireland’s rugby union officials are to meet the country’s health minister urgently on Wednesday morning after he called for the upcoming Six Nations match with Italy in Dublin to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Simon Harris said his call for the game on March 7 not to go ahead was “not taken lightly but we must act on the basis of public health advice”.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said in a statement that it was seeking an urgent meeting to clarify the “specific reasoning” behind the call for the match to be called off.

The minister retweeted part of an RTE interview with Ireland’s chief medical officer. Dr Tony Holohan said the match would have involved people travelling from an affected area, with a “high risk of cases being imported from that part of the world”.

“No other responsible decision on public health grounds could be taken, other than the one we recommended,” he added.

The IRFU said it was looking for an “understanding of the government’s strategic policy on travel to and from Ireland and the cancellation of mass gatherings”. Harris said the government would be publishing guidelines shortly.

Six Nations organisers said they were aware of the Irish health minister’s recommendation, and would remain in close contact with the IRFU.

Italy is trying to deal with the biggest cluster of infections of COVID-19 in any country outside of Asia, with 322 cases including 11 deaths, and 11 towns in lockdown.

In France, mayors of two suburbs near Lyon have called for an estimated 3,000 football supporters from the Turin area to be stopped from travelling to the French city for Wednesday’s Champions League fixture with Juventus.

The Italian club said “no particular restriction” was planned for its supporters, who were free to travel with “no problem” to the game. Olympique Lyonnais’ chairman Jean-Michel Aulas said the Italian fans would be kept apart from other supporters in the stadium.

In contrast to the match in France, Juventus are due to play their next Italian league match behind closed doors, because of the outbreak. The match against Inter Milan on Sunday is one of five Serie A matches to face such restrictions because of coronavirus.