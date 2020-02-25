Hosni Mubarak, former ruler of Egypt, dead at 91

Hosni Mubarak, the former ruler of Egypt, who was overthrown during the 2011 revolution, has died aged 91, state media reports.

Mubarak, who was president of Egypt for three decades between 1981 and 2011, spent some six years in a military hospital following the revolution, which began on January 25, 2011.

In March 2017, he was acquitted of causing the deaths of protesters during the demonstrations against his rule. He had originally been sentenced to life imprisonment on the charge in 2012.

Mubarak stood down in a public address to the nation on February 11, 2011, after days of protests in Cairo and other cities in Egypt.

His overthrow eventually led to the first democratic elections held in Egypt since independence, which brought the Muslim Brotherhood - banned and suppressed for decades under Mubarak - to power.

Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammed Morsi's rule of the country was both divisive and chaotic, and in 2013 the government was overthrown in a coup by military chief Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Sisi later won elections in Egypt in 2014 in which the Brotherhood - and other anti-government candidates - were banned from taking part.

Mubarak, who took power in 1981 after the assassination of former president Anwar Sadat, had been increasingly frail during his trial prior to 2017, often appearing in court strapped to a hospital gurney.

How the current government responds to Mubarak's death remains to be seen. Although Sisi ultimately came to power on the back of the revolution against Mubarak, his authoritarian style of rule has invited regular comparisons to the Mubarak era.

“Had Mubarak passed away in the early period of the revolutionary era, following his ouster, it would have probably been a relatively sombre affair," H.A. Hellyer, senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Euronews.

"But in 2020, the revolutionary uprising in the official national narrative has been relegated to a space that almost completely fails to recognise that it was an uprising against Mubarak’s regime. Considering the Egyptian military was the institution that finally pushed Mubarak out of power, it will be interesting to see how his passing is actually treated officially.”