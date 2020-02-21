About 300 people gathered for a vigil and a solidarity march in the German town of Hanau, two days after a racially motivated shooting in the town left nine dead.

The names of the victims were read out in the vigil as crowd members carried photographs of the victims and other banners.

In front of the city hall, about 200 participants gathered on the market place and formed a human chain.

On February 19, a 43-year-old German man fatally shot the nine people with immigrant backgrounds before killing his mother and himself.