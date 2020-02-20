BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

Two killed after train derails in Australia

Comments
NBC News Logo
By Reuters with NBC News World News
Two killed after train derails in Australia
Text size Aa Aa

SYDNEY — Two people were killed and a number of others were injured when an Australian interstate train derailed outside Melbourne on Thursday evening, police said.

The train, which was traveling from Sydney, came off the rails near the town of Wallan, about 50 km (30 miles) from Melbourne.

Local media carried pictures showing several carriages of the train askew off the tracks, with the locomotive on its side.

"It's believed the train traveling from Sydney to Melbourne derailed near the Hume Freeway just before 8 p.m.," police in the state of Victoria said in a tweet.

"Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured."

The Age newspaper in Melbourne, citing the ambulance service, said one person was flown by air ambulance to Melbourne, four people would be taken to hospital in a stable condition, and a number of others would be taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Transport authorities in New South Wales said there were approximately 160 passengers on board the train.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.