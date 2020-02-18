BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Security forces use tear gas in latest anti-government protests in Iraq

Iraqi riot police used tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in central Baghdad on Tuesday.

Several tear gas canisters were seen and gunshots were heard during the clashes near al-Khilani Square.

The protesters are clashing on a daily basis with security forces in the area, which is close to Tahrir Square.

At least 500 protesters have died since the demonstrations began.

Mass anti-government protests erupted on October 1 last year, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad and the predominately Shiite provinces in southern Iraq to decry rampant government corruption, poor services and lack of employment.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.