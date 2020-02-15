Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke the world pole vault record on Saturday — for the second time in eight days.

The 20-year-old eclipsed his own mark by a centimetre when he vaulted 6.18 meters at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix in Scotland.

"This was such a great competition," America-born Duplantis said. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that.”

Armand Duplantis Hassan Ammar/AP

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks exited the competition at 5.84 metres, which Duplantis had easily managed.

With nobody else left in the event, he also flew over the bar at 6.00.

He then had the bar moved up to 6.18m and one attempt was all he needed.

Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday when an effort of 6.17m bettered the 6.16m set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk, Ukraine in 2014.