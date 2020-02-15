BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Sweden

Sweden's Armand Duplantis sets new pole vault world record — for the second time in a week

Comments
By Alastair Jamieson  & AP
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, seen here in 2019, set yet another world pole vault record
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, seen here in 2019, set yet another world pole vault record   -  
Copyright
AP - Hassan Ammar
Text size Aa Aa

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke the world pole vault record on Saturday — for the second time in eight days.

The 20-year-old eclipsed his own mark by a centimetre when he vaulted 6.18 meters at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix in Scotland.

"This was such a great competition," America-born Duplantis said. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that.”

Hassan Ammar/AP
Armand DuplantisHassan Ammar/AP

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks exited the competition at 5.84 metres, which Duplantis had easily managed.

With nobody else left in the event, he also flew over the bar at 6.00.

He then had the bar moved up to 6.18m and one attempt was all he needed.

Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday when an effort of 6.17m bettered the 6.16m set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk, Ukraine in 2014.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.