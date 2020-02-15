BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Germany

One dead, three injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

Comments
By Euronews with AP
One dead, three injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue
Copyright
Berlin's Tempodrom via Google Street View
Text size Aa Aa

One person has been killed and three others injured following a shooting late on Friday evening outside a Berlin music venue, German authorities said on Saturday.

Unknown people opened fire around 22:50 CET outside the Tempodrom, the Berlin Police said.

The Tempodrom is located near Potsdamer Platz in the center of the city.

The suspects were able to flee.

It was unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event being staged inside the venue Friday night, a Turkish comedy night.

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.