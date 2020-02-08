BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage, police say

Comments
NBC News Logo
By Reuters with NBC News World News
Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage, police say
Text size Aa Aa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand and remains at large, police said.

The soldier opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 250 km (155 miles) from Bangkok, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters.

The shooter remained close to a shopping mall and had not yet been apprehended, the police said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a shopping mall and firing a series of shots, sending people running. Gunshots could be heard on the video.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.