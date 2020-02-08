Ireland votes: Irish election day in pictures

Irish voters were electing a new parliament on Saturday in a poll that could be bad news for the two parties that have dominated the country’s politics for a century, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Polls show a surprise surge for Sinn Fein, the party historically linked to the Irish Republican Army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland.

Before getting the results, here is a selection of the best pictures from this voting day.

Ben STANSALL / AFP

Ireland's Prime Minister and leader of the Fine Gael party, Leo Varadkar prepares to cast his vote at a polling station in Castleknock, Dublin.

Paul Faith / AFP

Members of the public arrive to cast their votes at St Anthonys boys school in Ballinlough, Cork.

Ben STANSALL / AFP

A man walks past a Polling Station in Dublin.

PAUL FAITH / AFP

Leader of Ireland's Fianna Fail party, Michael Martin (R) and his wife Mary (L) kiss as they pose for a photograph after voting at St Anthonys boys school in Ballinlough, Cork.

Ben STANSALL / AFP

A member of the public fills out their ballot paper in a booth in a Polling Station in Dublin.