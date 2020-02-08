BREAKING NEWS
Ireland

Ireland votes: Irish election day in pictures

By Julie Gaubert with AP
Election posters are displayed on lampposts outside the Irish Prime Minister offices in Dublin, Ireland, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
AP Photo/Peter Morrison
Irish voters were electing a new parliament on Saturday in a poll that could be bad news for the two parties that have dominated the country’s politics for a century, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Polls show a surprise surge for Sinn Fein, the party historically linked to the Irish Republican Army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland.

Before getting the results, here is a selection of the best pictures from this voting day.

Ben STANSALL / AFP

Ireland's Prime Minister and leader of the Fine Gael party, Leo Varadkar prepares to cast his vote at a polling station in Castleknock, Dublin.

Paul Faith / AFP

Members of the public arrive to cast their votes at St Anthonys boys school in Ballinlough, Cork.

Ben STANSALL / AFP

A man walks past a Polling Station in Dublin.

PAUL FAITH / AFP

Leader of Ireland's Fianna Fail party, Michael Martin (R) and his wife Mary (L) kiss as they pose for a photograph after voting at St Anthonys boys school in Ballinlough, Cork.

Ben STANSALL / AFP

A member of the public fills out their ballot paper in a booth in a Polling Station in Dublin.

Paul Faith / AFP
