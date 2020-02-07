Switzerland to vote on criminalising homophobia | #TheCube

Switzerland votes in a national referendum on Sunday that could criminalise homophobia.

The result could see the country extend existing discriminatory laws to include hate speech or discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The Coca-Cola Company in Switzerland has publicly shared its support for the initiative to make the anti-gay hate speech illegal.

But critics of the law, including the Swiss People's Party, believe new legislation could further censor free speech.

Silvan Amberg, Co-President of the LGBTI committee, Sonderrecht NEIN ("No to Special Rights!"), told Euronews that the vote is more "symbolic" for Swiss voters.

"There is not really an objective criteria to decide what is hate speech and what isn't in a broad sense," he said. "We don't want this kind of special law that protects us from hate speech."

"I think we need to focus on the government pushing the dialogue to reach social equality."

Early indications show that Switzerland will pass the referendum with a slim majority.

