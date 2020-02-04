Trump the projected winner in Iowa's GOP caucuses

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was quickly the projected winner of the Republican caucuses in Iowa on Monday, defeating several minor candidates who are challenging the president for the GOP nomination.

NBC News projected around 7:20 p.m. CT that Trump won, beating candidates Joe Walsh, a conservative radio host and former congressman, and Bill Weld, who served as governor of Massachusetts from 1991 until 1997.

Earlier in the day, Trump encouraged Iowans to caucus on Monday to support him, tweeting, "Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today. Your great Trade Deals with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more, are DONE. Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL. Nobody else could have pulled this off!"

He also blasted out a video ad from his 2020 campaign on Twitter. The president was in Des Moines last Thursday, hosting a Keep America Great rally for his supporters. He focused much of his remarks on the candidates running for the Democratic nomination.

"We are having probably the best years that we have ever had in the history of our country. And I just got impeached. Can you believe these people? I got impeached. They impeached Trump," he said. "No, that's not gonna work. Watch. Just watch."

Trump's campaign had dispatched 80 surrogates to Iowa in the days before the caucuses, including Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr. and numerous Cabinet and other White House officials. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the former chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, tweeted a photo of him and other surrogates, including former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, in Iowa on Monday.

They were also joined by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., according to the president's campaign.

Trump's projected win came as the Senate trial was wrapping up in Washington, as House managers delivered their closing arguments in favor of convicting the president and the Trump legal team, by contrast, urged the GOP-controlled Senate to acquit him.

According to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, Trump trails top Democrats in hypothetical general election matchups. The survey found that Joe Biden leads Trump by 6 percentage points and, though that's down from Biden's 9-point lead in October. The poll also found that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leads Trump by 4 percentage points.

The president, on the other hand, narrowly leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 1 percentage point.

Forty-six percent of voters said that they approved of Trump's job as president in the poll while 51 percent said that they disapproved of his performance.