A "Happy Brexit Day" sign posted in a UK block of flats and telling residents that "we do not tolerate" people speaking languages other than English has been reported to the police.

The unsigned note was reportedly found in Winchester Tower in Norwich, eastern England, on Friday morning, hours before the UK officially left the European Union at 2300 GMT after 47 years of membership.

The poster reads: "As we finally have our great country back...we do not tolerate people speaking other languages than English in the flats."

"We are now our own country again and the the [sic] Queens [sic] English is the spoken tongue here.

"It's a simple choice obey the rule of the majority or leave," it went on.

According to the BBC, the posters were stuck on the fire doors of all 15 floors of the block of flats.

The Norwich city council said on Saturday that the town "has a proud history of being a welcoming city, and we will not tolerate this behaviour."

"We take this very seriously and encourage residents to contact us or the police if they have any concerns.

Euronews has contacted Norfolk police for comment.

According to data from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, a police watchdog, the total number of hate crime in England and Wales rose by 57% between 2014/2015 and 2016/2017.

The Brexit referendum was held in June 2016.

The watchdog had also warned the country's police forces in 2018 to prepare for a spike in hate crimes in 2019, as the country was initially scheduled to formally exit the EU in March 2019.