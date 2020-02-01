Britain's much-delayed departure from the European Union left Austria's post office with a problem in the shape of 140,000 stamps printed with the original, cancelled Brexit date of March 29, 2019.

The missed deadline passed last year with Britain still firmly in the bloc.

But with Brexit Day finally taking place, postal officials decided to make use of the stamps after all by simply adding the new date through a process known as overprinting.

It is sold for €1.80 — the fee for a standard size letter to overseas destinations.

The stamp "is as special and unique as the history of Brexit," Österreichische Post said in a statement.

The move was applauded online, with Twitter user Herr Naumann writing: "There's a saying about Austrians lacking a sense of humour: tomorrow there will be this stamp on Brexit."