BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Austria

Austrian Post has Brexit stamp problem licked with unique print showing UK delay

Comments
By Alice Tidey
The stamp issued by the Austrian post office to commemorate Brexit.
The stamp issued by the Austrian post office to commemorate Brexit.   -  
Copyright
Anita Kern/ Österreichische Post AG
Text size Aa Aa

Britain's much-delayed departure from the European Union left Austria's post office with a problem in the shape of 140,000 stamps printed with the original, cancelled Brexit date of March 29, 2019.

The missed deadline passed last year with Britain still firmly in the bloc.

But with Brexit Day finally taking place, postal officials decided to make use of the stamps after all by simply adding the new date through a process known as overprinting.

It is sold for €1.80 — the fee for a standard size letter to overseas destinations.

The stamp "is as special and unique as the history of Brexit," Österreichische Post said in a statement.

The move was applauded online, with Twitter user Herr Naumann writing: "There's a saying about Austrians lacking a sense of humour: tomorrow there will be this stamp on Brexit."

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.