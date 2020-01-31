BREAKING NEWS
Scotland has 'democratic mandate' for new independence referendum, Sturgeon to say on Brexit Day

By Alice Tidey
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arriving at the SEC Centre in Glasgow for the declaration in her constituency in the 2019 general election, Friday Dec. 13
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to lay out the "next steps" on the country's "journey to independence" in a speech on Friday — the day the UK officially exits the European Union.

Sturgeon's speech from Edinburgh will come two days after Scotland's parliament voted to hold a new independence referendum before the end of the year despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously refusing such a request.

In her address, Sturgeon will stress that Scotland is to be "taken out" of the EU despite a majority of Scots — 62% — having voted to remain in the bloc in the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

"Nothing could more starkly demonstrate how our nation's needs are no longer served by a broken, discredited Westminster Union. But there is the prospect of a brighter, better future as an equal, independent European nation," she will say according to pre-released excerpts.

"Today I will lay out the next steps on Scotland's journey to independence. We have a cast-iron democratic mandate for an independence referendum," she will add.

A YouGov poll released on Thursday found that the "Yes" vote leads the "No" by 51% to 49%.

It is the first time since early 2015 that the pollster gave the "Yes" vote the lead which it attributes to Remainers increasingly backing independence.

"Over one in five (21%) of those who voted Remain in 2016 but No in the independence referendum have now shifted over the Yes," the pollster said.

However, a clear majority — 56% — is against a new referendum this year.

"No" won the 2014 independence referendum with more than 55% of votes.

