Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to lay out the "next steps" on the country's "journey to independence" in a speech on Friday — the day the UK officially exits the European Union.

Sturgeon's speech from Edinburgh will come two days after Scotland's parliament voted to hold a new independence referendum before the end of the year despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously refusing such a request.

In her address, Sturgeon will stress that Scotland is to be "taken out" of the EU despite a majority of Scots — 62% — having voted to remain in the bloc in the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

"Nothing could more starkly demonstrate how our nation's needs are no longer served by a broken, discredited Westminster Union. But there is the prospect of a brighter, better future as an equal, independent European nation," she will say according to pre-released excerpts.

"Today I will lay out the next steps on Scotland's journey to independence. We have a cast-iron democratic mandate for an independence referendum," she will add.

A YouGov poll released on Thursday found that the "Yes" vote leads the "No" by 51% to 49%.

It is the first time since early 2015 that the pollster gave the "Yes" vote the lead which it attributes to Remainers increasingly backing independence.

"Over one in five (21%) of those who voted Remain in 2016 but No in the independence referendum have now shifted over the Yes," the pollster said.

However, a clear majority — 56% — is against a new referendum this year.

"No" won the 2014 independence referendum with more than 55% of votes.